Instagram Update: Users can now delete a single photo from a carousel

New Delhi: Instagram has finally unveiled a long-awaited feature that lets users remove a single image or video from a carousel that has already been uploaded.

Earlier, Instagram users had to delete the entire post and start over if they wanted to remove one or more photographs from a grouped carousel. However, owing to an update that is currently rolling out to iOS users, users will be able to delete single photographs from groups as of today.

In a short Twitter video post, Instagram's CEO, Adam Mosseri, explained the new version and demonstrated how it works on his iPhone. Simply tap to edit the carousel post, swipe across to the image they wish to delete and press the delete button in the top left corner of the screen.

The move comes four years after Instagram introduced the carousel option, which allowed users to share up to ten photographs and videos in a single post for the first time. Mosseri adds in the video that the carousel deletion feature should have been launched a long time ago and has finally made its way into consumers' phones.

He also added a new feature called "Rage Shake." When Instagram isn't working properly, users can forcefully shake their phones, as the name implies. This will launch Instagram's problem report screen, where users may provide feedback on any flaws or errors they've encountered.

Mosseri notes that after filing a report, a team member will investigate the bug, which will also assist the company in prioritising problem reports and other issues that need to be addressed in the app.

The ability to delete a single photo from a carousel is available on iOS and will be available soon on Android. Mosseri did not explain whether the carousel delete function is already available globally or is now only available to users in the United States. "Rage Shake" is now accessible for both iOS and Android, but is only available to users in the United States for the time being.

