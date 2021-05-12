Instagram update! You will be able to add “She/her” or other pronouns to your bio, here’s how

Facebook-owned Instagram is testing various features to improve the experience of its users on the photo-sharing platform. The social media platform is working on a feature that will allow users to add up to four pronouns to their bio, the company announced on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Users will be able to add pronounces on the app, and will have the option to make them either public or visible only to their followers. The feature has already been launched in a few of its key markets and the company might soon launch it in others as well.

Vice President of Product at Instagram, Vishal Shah, took to Twitter while sharing a glimpse of the upcoming feature and said, “Now you can add pronouns to your profile with a new field. It’s another way to express yourself on Instagram, and we’ve seen a lot of people adding pronouns already, so hopefully, this makes it even easier. Available in a few countries today with plans for more.”

Here’s how you can add pronouns to your Instagram Profile section:

1. Open Instagram and go to your profile.

2. Under the Edit Profile section, you can find the option to add pronouns to your bio.

3. After adding the pronouns, you can decide to make it public or visible only to your followers.

As a set rule, Instagram will make pronouns of users below 18 visible to their followers only. You can use pronouns such as they/them/theirs, she/her/hers, he/him/his on your Instagram bio.