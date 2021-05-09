हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram

Instagram users affected by bug, head Adam Mosseri apologises for it

However, this is not the first time that an incident like this has created a ruckus. In March, a similar incident happened where Instagram ‘unintentionally’ unveiled a new feature that removes the like count on Instagram feed posts, letting the only publisher see it and it eventually turned out to be a bug, as revealed by Instagram.

Instagram users affected by bug, head Adam Mosseri apologises for it

Facebook-owned Instagram head Adam Mosseri has issued an apology for a bug that led to the deletion of user posts. A lot of activists also criticized the bug created by the platform as they were occupied in running an awareness campaign about missing Indigenous women.

These activists were questioning Instagram’s unexplained removal of posts and were curious to know whether they were intentionally taken down or not. Clarifying the company’s stand, Mosseri said that the bug had affected Instagram users worldwide and created problems related to the posting of content, including stories, highlights, and archives.

“Yesterday we experienced a technical bug, which impacted millions of people’s stories, highlights, and archives around the world. For people impacted by this bug, they saw their stories that were re-sharing posts disappear and their archive and highlights stories were missing,” said Mosseri in a series of tweets.

“Many people thought we were removing their content because of what they posted or what hashtag they used, but this bug wasn’t related to the content itself, but rather a widespread issue that has now been fixed,” he added.

However, this is not the first time that an incident like this has created a ruckus. In March, a similar incident happened where Instagram ‘unintentionally’ unveiled a new feature that removes the like count on Instagram feed posts, letting the only publisher see it and it eventually turned out to be a bug, as revealed by Instagram.

“We've been testing a new experience to hide likes on Feed posts. We unintentionally added more people to the test today, which was a bug — we’re fixing this issue and restoring like counts to those people as soon as possible,” tweeted the official Instagram Comms account.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
InstagramInstagram headAdam MosseriInstagram bugInstagram posts
Next
Story

Good news for mobile gamers! Lite edition of Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition in the works

Must Watch

PT8M57S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Mother's Day Special in Bollywood