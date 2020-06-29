हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Instagram

Instagram working on 'video note' feature in Threads app

This feature is especially helpful for users with hearing disabilities.

Instagram working on &#039;video note&#039; feature in Threads app

New Delhi: Instagram is working on a new feature called video note for its standalone messaging app Threads that helps users stay connected to close or smaller circle of friends.

The new feature, reported by mobile developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, will automatically turn audio in videos to live captions.
"Instagram is working on a new feature for the Threads app: video note. This feature will turn the audio of the video into live captions that will be shown in time with the recording," Paluzzi tweeted.

This feature is especially helpful for users with hearing disabilities.

The video note feature would also help Threads users understand what their friends are actually meant to say, and respond clearly.

Facebook in October last year launched the Snap-clone app for Instagram users.

Threads lets you share photos, videos, messages, Stories and more with Instagram close friends list.

"You are in control of who can reach you on Threads, and you can customise the experience around the people who matter most," said Robby Stein, Director of Product, Instagram.

You can use Threads to message close friends on Instagram and you'll have a dedicated inbox and notifications just for them.

Threads app opens directly to the camera and allows you to add shortcuts, so you can share what you are doing in just two taps.

Tags:
Instagramvideo calling
Next
Story

Samsung to launch 2 foldable smartphones in H2 2020: Report
  • 5,48,318Confirmed
  • 16,475Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,00,28,614Confirmed
  • 4,99,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M2S

Pak: Grenade attack near Karachi Stock Exchange, police killed 2 attackers