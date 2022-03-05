International Women’s Day sale: Chance to buy iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 51,990, check offer

New Delhi: If you’re planning to buy Apple iPhone 12, then this could be the opportunity you were waiting for, as the smartphone is selling with a massive discount on offline and online retailer Croma.

Currently, the smartphone sells at about Rs 65,900 on all major online and offline sellers. However, on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2022, Croma is offering a flat 14 per cent discount on the Apple iPhone 12.

With the discount, the Apple iPhone 12 smartphone is available at Rs 56,990 in Croma’s stores. But that’s not all, as the retailer is also offering additional cashback on the purchase of the smartphone via select debit and credit cards.

Croma is offering an additional Rs 5000 cashback on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 12 via ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Bank credit cards. Customers can also avail themselves of the no-cost EMI option on the above-mentioned credit cards.

With the additional cashback, customers can buy Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 51,990. According to Croma’s website, the cashback will be credited to the customer’s card within 120 days from the date of the transaction.

Separately, customers can get an additional discount of 5% up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC credit card for cart value above Rs 15,000. Also, you will get a 5% cashback of up to Rs 2000 on HSBC credit card EMI. Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices to witness a steep hike after polls? Check by how much rates could increase

Croma is also offering 7.5% cashback up to Rs. 7500 on HSBC credit card EMI for cart value above Rs.40,000. Moreover, there is also a 5% cashback offer of up to Rs 2,000 on Yes Bank Credit card EMI. Customers can also get up to a Rs 2,000 discount on AU Small Finance Bank credit and debit cards. Also Read: WFH ends at Apple! Workers set to return to office starting April 11

Live TV

#mute