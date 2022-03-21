हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

iOS 15.4 update likely causing battery drain for few users

Things like an iPhone 13 Pro Max only last for half a day. Or an older iPhone 11 dropping 80 per cent battery charge in 24 hours with two hours of screen on time, the report said.

iOS 15.4 update likely causing battery drain for few users

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple, which recently rolled out an update, iOS 15.4, is reportedly causing battery drain for some users.

According to GSMArena, limited feature availability might be the least of iOS 15.4's issues as a growing number of people are reporting bad battery life after the OTA.

Things like an iPhone 13 Pro Max only last for half a day. Or an older iPhone 11 dropping 80 per cent battery charge in 24 hours with two hours of screen on time, the report said.

Earlier this week, Apple started rolling out iOS 15.4, alongside iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, macOS Monterey 12.3, tvOS 15.4, and HomePod Software 15.4.

The biggest spotlight feature is the ability to unlock the phone using a Face ID with a mask on. The new Face ID only works on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 generation, though and is slower and less secure.

iOS 15.4 does also include over 100 new emoji from the Emoji 14.0 set. Users can now choose separate skin tones for each hand in the handshake emoji.

It also has a new voice option for Siri along with the ability to provide time and date information offline, EU Digital Covid Certificate support in vaccine cards in Apple Wallet, improvements to Safari web page translations with support for Italian and Chinese, Podcasts app improvements, and more.

