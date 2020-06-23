iOS14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 – Here are the biggest announcements made at Apple WWDC 2020

New Delhi: Apple kicked off virtual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 on June 22, announcing major updates across product portfolio like iPad, Watch and Mac.

Here are some of the biggest announcements made at WWDC20.

macOS Big Sur

Safari gets its biggest update ever, bringing faster performance and new features. Users can customize the new start page with a background image and sections like their Reading List and iCloud Tabs, and further personalize their experience with improved support for extensions

Mac Catalyst, which debuted with macOS Catalina last year, has made it easy for developers to bring their iPad apps to the Mac. In macOS Big Sur, Mac Catalyst apps automatically inherit the new look, while giving developers powerful new APIs and total control over the look and behavior of their apps, Apple said.

iOS 14

With iOS 14, Apple said it is introducing the biggest update ever to Home Screen pages with beautifully redesigned widgets and the App Library, a new way to tap into the App Store with App Clips, powerful updates to Messages, and more.

App Clips designed to be discovered the moment it is needed, load a small part of an app experience within seconds to complete a specific task, such as renting a scooter, purchasing a coffee, or filling a parking meter.

Pinned conversations in Messages enable users to easily keep up with lively group threads through mentions and inline replies.

New cycling directions in Maps take into account elevation, how busy a street is, and whether there are stairs along the route.

iPadOS 14

Scribble with Apple Pencil allows users to write in any text field where it will automatically be converted to typed text, making actions like replying to an iMessage or searching in Safari fast and easy.

watchOS 7

In a first-of-its-kind innovation for a wearable, Apple Watch automatically detects handwashing to initiate a 20-second countdown timer. If the wearer finishes early, they’ll be prompted to keep washing.

tvOS 14

Apple TV users can now access HomeKit-enabled video cameras and accessories by using Siri or Control Center, and receive doorbell notifications on the big screen with live feeds showing who is there.