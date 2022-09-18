iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 get MASSIVE discount on Flipkart after iPhone 14 launch: Here’s how to avail it

New Delhi: On September 7, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event. Apple's event this time featured four devices rather than three. This year's Apple event saw the introduction of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. So, if you want to buy an iPhone, you can consider any of the series, but if your budget is less than Rs 50,000 and you still want to buy an iPhone, you should look at the deals available on Flipkart.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will begin on September 23. During the sale, the e-commerce behemoth is expected to offer irresistible deals on older iPhones in conjunction with bank and exchange offers. If you can't wait until the sale, you can look at the offers. So here's how things work:

iPhone 11

Despite its age, the iPhone 11 can still be a good buy if your budget is less than Rs 30,000. The 64GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 43,900 on Flipkart. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering up to Rs 19,000 in exchange for your old phone. If your old phone is in very good condition, you could reduce the price by nearly Rs 10,000. In addition, Axis Bank cardholders can save up to 5% on the device.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12, which reintroduced the flat-edged design, is available on Flipkart for Rs 64,900 for the 128GB variant. You can further reduce the price by selling your old phone and receiving up to Rs 19,000 in exchange for it. In addition, Axis Bank cardholders can get a 5% discount on the phone. The phone's price is expected to fall even further during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

iPhone 13

Even the design and features of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are nearly identical. However, the prices of the two phones are vastly different. The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900. As an exchange offer, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 19,000 in cash. So, if you own an iPhone 11, you can get Rs 18,000 or more. This reduces the price to Rs 50-900. If you can wait until the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the price of the iPhone 13 will drop by nearly Rs 20,000. Flipkart recently hinted that the iPhone 13 could be as cheap as Rs 49,900. However, it appears to be a one-time offer.