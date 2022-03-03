iPhone 11 Price Cut: Apple smartphone selling for as low as Rs 32,100, check how

New Delhi: If you’re planning to upgrade your smartphone and buy an Apple iPhone device, this could be the right time. For instance, Apple iPhone 11 is selling for Rs 32,100.

Currently, the Apple iPhone 11 smartphone is selling for a retail price of Rs 49,900 for the 64GB variant in Green. Customers can use the exchange offers to buy the smartphone at an attractive rate.

Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 17,800 on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 11 smartphone. Combining the exchange offer, you will be able to buy the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 32,100.

The price of the Apple iPhone 11 smartphone depends on the colour and storage. You can also buy other Apple smartphones at impressive discounts by combining exchange offers.

In addition to the exchange offer, customers can avail of a 5% cashback for buying Apple iPhone 11 smartphone via a Flipkart Axis bank credit card.

Apple iPhone 11 (White - 64GB) is selling for Rs 49,900 on Amazon as well. Other colour variants of the smartphone are also retailing at the same price on the US-based e-commerce company. Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Crypto exchange Binance won’t accept cards of sanctioned Russian banks

However, Amazon is offering a lower exchange discount on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 11. At present, one can get a maximum exchange discount of Rs 14,900 for swiping your old smartphone. Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: SBI stops transactions related to Russian entities under sanctions

