iPhone 12

iPhone 12 available at Rs 12,000 discount on Amazon but only in THESE colours

If not on Amazon, Flipkart is offering a discount of up to Rs 10,910 on the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 available at Rs 12,000 discount on Amazon but only in THESE colours

New Delhi: Not only is the iPhone 13 on sale in India, but several other Apple iPhone models, including the iPhone 12, are available at a discounted rate. Amazon is presently providing a Rs 12,000 flat discount on the iPhone 12 with 64GB storage, bringing the price down to Rs 53,900.

The Rs 12,000 discount is only available on the blue and red iPhone 13 models. The iPhone 12 64GB storage model in purple and white is available with a flat discount of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. According to Apple's online store, the iPhone 12 is officially available at Rs 65,900.

Amazon is also providing a discount of up to Rs 11,000 on the iPhone 12 128GB storage model, bringing the price down to Rs 59,900. The iPhone 12 with 128GB of storage was originally priced at Rs 70,900.

In addition, the e-commerce behemoth is offering a Rs 11,650 exchange discount and a Rs 2,000 discount on Bank of Baroda credit cards. Notably, the final exchange value of your previous phone that you desire to swap for the iPhone 12 is entirely dependent on its condition. The maximum exchange value will only be granted if you swap the iPhone 12 for an iPhone 11, for example.

So, if you've been wanting to get your hands on the iPhone 12 for a while, now is the moment. The discount is only available on the iPhone 12 64GB and 128GB storage models, not the 256GB one.

If not on Amazon, Flipkart is offering a discount of up to Rs 10,910 on the iPhone 12. The discount, however, is only available on the 64GB storage variant in (PRODUCT) Red. Flipkart is also offering a Rs 13,000 exchange incentive as well as a 10% discount on SBI credit card transactions.

