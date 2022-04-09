iPhone 12 available for free! Here’s how to get Apple smartphone at no cost

New Delhi: In September last year, Apple launched four smartphones under the iPhone 13 series. However, it appears that many customers are still interested in buying Apple iPhone 12 at a steal price. In one such insane deal, customers can get Apple iPhone 12 at an effective zero price. Yes, you read that right.

In the US, Verizon is allowing customers to buy the Apple iPhone 12 smartphone for free. Currently, the device is priced at $699 in the country, and you can get the smartphone at no effective cost. But there’s a catch.

Here’s how to get iPhone 12 for free

To get Apple iPhone 12 for free, customers will have to select the Verizon unlimited mobile tariff plan for 36 months. Well, that’s the one and only condition to get the smartphone without giving two hoots about its price.

However, you will have to pay a minimum of $30 per month for the Verizon unlimited plan. Along with the plan, you will get all the benefits of the 5G network, calling and SMS. But you will need to keep paying for 36 months for the Verizon unlimited plan to continue using the smartphone.

Verizon’s free iPhone 12 offer is only applicable on the 64GB variant. However, all the colour options are up for grabs under the offer. You can terminate the contract at any point in time by settling the remaining price of the smartphone.

Apple iPhone 12 Specs

Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, and is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset. The smartphone, which was launched in October 2020, supports a 5G network.

On the back, iPhone 12 comes with a dual-camera setup, which includes a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The smartphone features a 12MP camera on the front side.

