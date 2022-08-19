New Delhi: Apple released the iPhone 13 series last year and is now preparing to launch the iPhone 14 series in September. The price, on the other hand, will remain exorbitant!

The standard iPhone 14 price is expected to rise by $100 to $150 when compared to the iPhone 13. However, if you don't care about the fancy new technology and just want a reliable, affordable iPhone, you can check out the iPhone 12, which is currently on sale for a significant discount.

Surprisingly, the price of the iPhone 13 has been reduced to less than Rs. 50,000. However, there is a catch! To get this huge discount, you must take advantage of the trade-in offer.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have interesting iPhone 12 deals, and you can find out which one to choose here.

Amazon has a much lower price for the iPhone 12 with the A14 Bionic Chipset, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and 12MP led dual-camera setup. The 64GB base variant is available for Rs. 57,400 with a flat 13 percent discount. Furthermore, you can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Kotak Bank Credit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions.

However, it is the exchange deal that will allow you to purchase this iPhone 12 for less than Rs. 50,000. When exchanging an old smartphone, you can save up to Rs. 12,750. To be more specific, you can easily get a Rs. 12,000 discount when upgrading from iPhone 11. The discount, however, may vary depending on the device.

Aside from that, Flipkart has come up with its own intriguing deal to offer even greater discounts on exchange deals worth up to Rs. 17,000. However, the same iPhone 12 model is available for Rs. 59,999 in India, representing an 8 percent price drop. However, you will receive additional benefits such as a Hotstar subscription, an additional 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card, and more.