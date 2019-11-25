iPhone 12: From 5G connectivity to 6 GB RAM to rear-facing 3D sensing cameras; here's everything you need to know

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
iPhone 12: From 5G connectivity to 6 GB RAM to rear-facing 3D sensing cameras; here&#039;s everything you need to know

New Delhi: Apple may actually be considering going back to smaller, easier-to-handle smartphones with its iPhone 12. In all probability, iPhone 12 will be launched in 2020, along with iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple could replicate the iPhone 4 or iPhone 5 design for the 12 series with sharper edges. The screen display would be reduced from 5.8-inch to 5.4-inch with 120Hz refresh rate. 

The iPhone 12 series are speculated to include a four-camera setup at the back and come with 5G connectivity support and are going to sport 6GB RAM. 

Additionally, the iPhones could pack rear-facing 3D sensing cameras for better photographic and augmented reality capabilities. An earlier report predicted this technology will debut in the next iPad Pro before making it to iPhone, news agency IANS stated. 

The phone will have an A13 chip, which is also being used in iPhone 11, along with 3GB RAM and will have three colour options: silver, space grey and red.

It is likely to start selling at a price of $399.

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates had over the weekend revealed that Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are due to be launched in September 2020. 

(With IANS inputs)

