iPhone 12 gets a massive price cut on Flipkart, Amazon: Here's how you can get a better discount

New Delhi: Even though the iPhone 12 is a year old, it is still one of the fastest and best camera phones available. The nicest part about buying it right now is that you won't have to pay a lot of money for it. You can also save a lot of money by shopping during the season. For the forthcoming Republic Day, both Amazon and Flipkart are having their first season bargains, and now is your chance to move that iPhone 12 from your wishlist to your cart because the discounted price is worth looking at.

The iPhone 12 is available for as little as Rs 53,999 at both Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale and Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale. This is one of, if not the lowest, prices we've seen for the iPhone 12. This is due to the iPhone 12's original pricing of Rs 65,900. As a result, the iPhone 12 64GB has a discount of Rs 11,901. Right now, it's a good value. However, you can get the iPhone 12 for considerably less.

When you make a purchase on Flipkart with an ICICI Bank credit card, you will receive a Rs 750 discount. This brings the iPhone 12 64GB's effective price to Rs 53,249. If you plan to get an iPhone 12 64GB from Amazon, you can save up to Rs 100, which isn't much. It is recommended that you should use the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on Flipkart and the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card on Amazon if you want bigger discounts. Both cards have a 5% unlimited discount, so you'll save around Rs 2,700, bringing the total amount down to Rs 51,299.

Furthermore, why not trade in an old, used phone that you wish to get rid of? Both Flipkart and Amazon accept exchanges, which means you can trade in your old phone and get a discount on your order based on the condition of the handset. On Amazon, you may save up to Rs 15,000, and on Flipkart, you can save up to Rs 11,750. A high-end phone now commands the greatest price. It makes sense to trade in your iPhone 11 or lower model for the iPhone 12, but while swapping an iPhone 11 Pro Max for a lesser iPhone model would bring you the most value, it is not sensible to give up a high-end phone for a smaller iPhone model, even if it is the iPhone 12.

The latest iPhone 13 series is also available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon. However, unless you pay with credit cards and take advantage of the exchange offer, there are no savings on them. If you take advantage of all of the discounts, you may purchase an iPhone 13 128GB for as little as Rs 61,655 instead of Rs 79,900.

