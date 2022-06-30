NewsTechnology
APPLE IPHONE 12

iPhone 12 massive price cut! Apple phone selling with Rs 20,000 discount, check offer

Apple iPhone 12 is available at an affordable price on Amazon. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 01:23 PM IST
  • iPhone 12 smartphone is 5G enabled.
  • The 128GB variant is selling at Rs 58,999 on Amazon.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Apple iPhone 14 launch, iPhone 12 has witnessed a massive drop in its price. The iPhone 12 smartphone, which is 5G enabled and has almost all the new-age features, is selling with a discount of up to Rs 20,851 on Amazon. Customers who were waiting to upgrade to buy an Apple smartphone can now visit the e-commerce website to know more details about the ongoing offer. However, one could also wait for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale that will see brands like Apple offering tons of discounts and offers on their smartphones and other devices. 

Currently, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is selling at Rs 58,999 on Amazon, down from its selling price of Rs 69,900. However, customers can club card discount and exchange offer to make the purchase sweeter. (ALSO READ: PM Modi launches 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' scheme) 

For instance, customers can get up to an Rs 8,900 discount on exchanging their old smartphones with the iPhone 12 purchases. The exact value of the discount depends on the smartphone’s model and condition. (ALSO READ: New Wage Code likely to be implemented from tomorrow: Office timings, salary, PF may change from July 1) 

 

So, combing the discount offered by Amazon and the maximum available discount on the exchange offer, a customer can get up to Rs 20,000 off on the purchase of an iPhone 12 from the e-commerce site.

Moreover, customers can get an additional 5% cashback by using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for buying the iPhone 12 smartphone. However, 5% cashback is provided to only Amazon Prime customers while a 3% cashback is provided to non-prime buyers. 

Customers can also get a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs 5000. On NOn-EMI transactions via SBI credit cards, customers can get a 10% discount of up to Rs 1000.

Apple iPhone 12AppleiPhone 12Amazon

