iPhone 12 mini gets a massive discount: Here’s how to get it

New Delhi: Are you planning to get an iPhone? Well! This is the right time then. Even after the end of the Apple Days Sale, there is an opportunity for iPhone lovers to buy iPhone 12 mini at a cheaper rate. Reliance Digital has announced that iPhone 12 mini is available at a discounted rate of Rs 49,999 instead of MRP of Rs 59,900.

Besides that, there are several other iPhone offers that can be clubbed together at a discounted rate but with certain terms and conditions. Reliance Digital is giving a cashback offer of up to Rs 10,000 and interest-free EMIs. Also, there is 10% cashback with OneCard credit cards. Users can also get an additional cashback of credit or debit card, one-time full payments, and credit card/debit card no-cost EMIs.

The EMIs for credit cards start at Rs 2353.63 per month. Besides that, the company is also providing free shipping in India and one can also enter the address pin code to check availability and offer of iPhone 12 mini blue.

The characteristics of the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are practically identical. The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4-inch display. Both phones include an OLED display, which offers a fantastic viewing experience. The Super Retina XDR Display is how the company refers to it. Under the hood, there's an Apple A14 Bionic chipset with 5G capabilities. MagSafe wireless charging compatibility is another essential feature of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

On the other hand, the phones retain the lightning port for charging. On the back, there are two 12MP cameras, as well as a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies.

