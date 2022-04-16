हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini selling for less than Rs 30,000 on Flipkart, here’s how to avail offer

New Delhi: Apple iPhone 12 Mini is one of the most popular flagship smartphones in the world. The smartphone, though carries a bit smaller display, is powered by the A14 Bionic Chip, the same processor inside the Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. So, if you don’t mind buying a phone with a 5.42 inches display, iPhone 12 Mini could be just the perfect handset for you. And the good news is that you can buy Apple iPhone 12 Mini for less than Rs 30,000 on Flipkart. 

Apple 12 Mini is currently selling for Rs 41,999 on Flipkart with a 30% discount. However, with bank exchange and credit card offers, you can buy the smartphone for under Rs 30,000. 

For instance, customers can get up to Rs 13,000 discount on the Apple iPhone 12 Mini purchase by trading in their old smartphone. However, you will first need to check whether exchange offers are available at your PIN code or not. 

Moreover, the amount of discount depends on the smartphone model and condition. So, based on all the factors, you can save up to Rs 13,000 on buying iPhone 12 Mini from the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform. In the best-case scenario, you will be able to get the smartphone for Rs 28,999 from Flipkart. Also Read: Apple MacBook Air, Pro users, ALERT! Malicious apps won’t let you use device unless paid

You can also avail of credit or debit card offers to make the deal even sweeter. For instance, you can get a Rs 1000 discount on purchasing the smartphone using Axis Bank credit card and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card and debit card. Customers can get an additional 5% cashback on buying Apple iPhone 12 Mini with Axis Flipkart Credit Card. Also Read: Mehul Choksi's properties confiscated by Income Tax Dept in multi-crore PNB scam

