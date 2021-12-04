iPhone 12 Pro price cut gets a massive price cut on Amazon: Here's how to avail the discount

New Delhi: The New Year is approaching, and you're probably hoping for big discounts on iPhones. So, here's some exciting news! You no longer have to wait for the New Year's deal to arrive. Apple iPhone 12 Pro models are available at a discount on Amazon India.

The iPhone 12 Pro in 128GB Pacific Blue model is available on Amazon India for Rs 94,900. The smartphone's original price is Rs 1,19,900. On the iPhone 12 Pro, Apple is providing a discount of roughly Rs 25,000. Not only that, but you may save up to Rs 15,000 on the identical variant on Amazon with the exchange deal.

If 128GB isn't enough for you, the bigger memory models of 256GB and 512GB are also available at a discounted price! The 256GB edition of the iPhone 12 Pro is available for Rs 99,990 on Amazon, saving you Rs 30,000. On the other side, a 512GB iPhone 12 Pro with a larger memory model is available for Rs 107,900, saving you Rs 42,000.

iPhone 12 Pro and AirPods Pro

If you're thinking about getting AirPods, this deal is for you! On Amazon, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro with AirPods Pro bundle costs Rs 1,15,395 in India. The actual cost of this combo is Rs 1,44,800, thus you are practically saving Rs 28,910.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is not eligible for a discount. However, the base model of the Apple iPhone 13 series costs Rs 69,900, while the 256GB version costs Rs 79,900 and the 512GB version costs Rs 99,900.

On Amazon, a 128GB iPhone 13 costs Rs 79,900, a 256GB iPhone costs Rs 89,900, and a 512GB iPhone costs Rs 1,09,900. The iPhone 13 Pro series starts at Rs 1,19,900 for a 128GB model and goes up to Rs 1,29,900 for a 256GB model, Rs 1,49,900 for a 512GB model, and Rs 1,69,900 for a 1TB model (1TB).

The Pro Max costs Rs 1,29,900 for a 128GB model, Rs 1,39,900 for a 256GB model, and Rs 1,59,900 for a 512GB model. The 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max, which costs Rs 1,79,900, is the most expensive iPhone.

