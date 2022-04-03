iPhone 12 selling at Rs 38,990 on official Apple store; check how to buy phone on sale

New Delhi: If you’re planning to buy an iPhone 12 and have no problems exchanging your old smartphone, then this probably could be the right opportunity you have been waiting for. Apple iStore India, the official reseller of Apple devices in the country, is running a special offer wherein it's allowing customers to buy Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 38,990.

Apple iPhone 12, which is available at Rs 65,900 in other online retail stores, is selling at Rs 61,900 without any discounts or cashback offers on iStore, meaning that the platform is offering a 5000 Rs discount.

Further, customers can get Rs 4000 cashback on buying Apple iPhone 12 with an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. With the bank cashback and store discount, customers can buy Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 56,900.

For additional discounts, customers will have to leverage Apple iStore India’s exchange offer. According to the official website, customers can trade their old smartphones on any of its partner websites – Cashify or Servify.

The website points out that customers can get up to Rs 18,000 discount by exchanging their Apple iPhone XR 64GB in good condition for buying the Apple iPhone 12 smartphone.

So, if you combine site discount, card cashback and exchange discount, customers will be able to buy Apple iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 38,990. Buyers will get a total benefit of Rs 27,000 on the purchase of the smartphone if they trade in their old Apple iPhone XR 64GB. Also Read: Twitter to make copying tweets easier for Android with new feature; check details

Powered by the A14 Bionic Chip, Apple iPhone 12 comes with a super retina XDR display. Other features of the smartphone include Face ID for secure authentication, a 12 MP True Depth front camera with Portrait mode, 4k Video, and Slow-motion video. Moreover, the flagship smartphone is also water and dust resistant. Also Read: Good news! Government employees to get higher pay scale; up to 15% salary hike

