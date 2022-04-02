iPhone 13 Exchange Offer: Get iPhone 13 Mini for as low as Rs 46,999, here's how

New Delhi: In India, the Apple iPhone 13, the latest in the company's flagship lineup, is a much-desired smartphone. While many people still cannot afford an iPhone 13, there are always attractive discounts and exchange offers on Apple iPhones for those seeking a bargain. Apple's website already has a trade-in option for new iPhone customers.

Potential iPhone purchasers have other options to choose outside of Apple's own website, thanks to e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart. In India, the iPhone 13 series starts at Rs 69,900 for the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB and goes higher from there depending on the version and storage space. Given that the smartphone's pricing is out of reach for many Indian consumers, let's have a look at some of the best exchange deals that can help you get the latest iPhone at the lowest price possible.

On Amazon, the iPhone 13 is available at a maximum discount of Rs 6,000, bringing the price down to Rs 73,990 for iPhone 13 128GB option. This discount is available on all iPhone colour options. Apart from that, Amazon purchasers can exchange their previous smartphone for up to Rs 14,900 discount, bringing the smartphone's pricing down to Rs 59,090.

All iPhone 13 series models, including the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, are eligible for the Rs 14,900 exchange. The iPhone 13 Mini will be priced at Rs 55,000, the iPhone 13 Pro will be priced at Rs 1,05,000, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be priced at Rs 1,15,000.

The vanilla iPhone 13 is available on Flipkart for Rs 5,000 less than its list price of Rs 74,900. The iPhone 13 Mini, on the other hand, is available at an almost Rs 10,000 discount, with the base 128GB model starting at Rs 59,999. On Flipkart, there are no such deals on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange in addition to the discount. If the whole Rs 13,000 exchange value is used, the vanilla iPhone 13 would be available for Rs 61,900 and the iPhone 13 Mini will be available for Rs 46,999 for the 128GB storage model. A Rs 13,000 exchange offer is also available for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As previously stated, people in India can trade in their old phones for the new iPhone 13 through Apple's official store. Users can trade their iPhone 8 or newer iPhone for up to Rs 46,700 off the new iPhone 13 with this offer. It's worth noting that the value of the exchange offer is determined by the condition of your previous smartphone. Aside from that, Apple's official web store does not provide any additional iPhone deals.

