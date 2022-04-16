New Delhi: The iPhone 13, which was released last year, has been offered at steep discounts for several months on a variety of marketplaces, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and iStore, among others. During the Apple Days sale, numerous Apple products, including the iPhone 13, are now available with a discount on Vijay Sales. These offers are only valid for a short time.

The iPhone 13 is available for as little as Rs 58,900 during the sale, but there are some terms and conditions associated with the offer. The iPhone 13 with 128GB storage costs Rs 71,900, and the retailer is offering a flat Rs 5,000 cashback on purchases made using HDFC Bank cards. The price would be reduced to Rs 66,900 as a result of this. Vijay Sales is also offering a Rs 8,000 total exchange value, bringing the price down to Rs 58,900.

The iPhone 13 is available with a significant discount on numerous platforms, with Vijay Sales' offering being one of the finest. So, if you've been waiting a long time to buy the iPhone 13, now is definitely the best moment. If you have an old iPhone to trade in, the offer will be much sweeter.

Vijay Sales is also offering away a free wireless charging pad with every iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro purchase as part of the special offer.

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022), iPad 9th gen, iPad Air 5th gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPad Pro, MacBook Air with M1 chip, MacBook Pro with M1 chip, and MacBook Pro with M1 chip are all discounted on the e-commerce platform.

Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod are also on sale at Vijay Sales. Take a look at the offers listed below.