हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
iPhone 13 discount

iPhone 13 gets massive discount: Here's how to get it for Rs 58,900 on Vijay Sales

The iPhone 13 is available for as low as Rs 58,900 during the sale, but there are some terms and conditions associated with the offer. The iPhone 13 with 128GB storage costs Rs 71,900, and the retailer is offering a flat Rs 5,000 cashback on purchases made using HDFC Bank cards.

iPhone 13 gets massive discount: Here&#039;s how to get it for Rs 58,900 on Vijay Sales

New Delhi: The iPhone 13, which was released last year, has been offered at steep discounts for several months on a variety of marketplaces, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and iStore, among others. During the Apple Days sale, numerous Apple products, including the iPhone 13, are now available with a discount on Vijay Sales. These offers are only valid for a short time.

The iPhone 13 is available for as little as Rs 58,900 during the sale, but there are some terms and conditions associated with the offer. The iPhone 13 with 128GB storage costs Rs 71,900, and the retailer is offering a flat Rs 5,000 cashback on purchases made using HDFC Bank cards. The price would be reduced to Rs 66,900 as a result of this. Vijay Sales is also offering a Rs 8,000 total exchange value, bringing the price down to Rs 58,900.

The iPhone 13 is available with a significant discount on numerous platforms, with Vijay Sales' offering being one of the finest. So, if you've been waiting a long time to buy the iPhone 13, now is definitely the best moment. If you have an old iPhone to trade in, the offer will be much sweeter.

Vijay Sales is also offering away a free wireless charging pad with every iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro purchase as part of the special offer.

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone SE (2022), iPad 9th gen, iPad Air 5th gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPad Pro, MacBook Air with M1 chip, MacBook Pro with M1 chip, and MacBook Pro with M1 chip are all discounted on the e-commerce platform.

Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod are also on sale at Vijay Sales. Take a look at the offers listed below.

Apple Sale

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
iPhone 13 discountiPhone 13 SaleiPhone 13Vijay SalesiPhone 13 price
Next
Story

iPhone 12 Mini selling for less than Rs 30,000 on Flipkart, here’s how to avail offer

Must Watch

PT6M47S

PM Modi unveils 108-feet statue of Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi