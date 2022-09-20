iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE price cut ahead of Amazon Great Indian Sale: Here’s how to avail it

New Delhi: Every year, when the new iPhone lineup is released, the existing iPhone series of devices see massive price cuts, and this year is no exception, as the price of last year's iPhone 13 lineup has been reduced by Rs 10,000 following the recent release of the iPhone 14 lineup.

The iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 with a starting price of Rs 79,900, but it is now available for Rs 69,900 after a Rs 10,000 price cut, and it has been listed on e-commerce platform Amazon India ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The iPhone 13 base model with 128GB of storage is now available on Amazon.in for Rs 65,900, with a Rs 4,000 discount.

Amazon India is also providing an additional offer in the form of an exchange offer worth up to Rs 14,850 on the iPhone 13 from last year. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 13 256GB storage model is now available for Rs 74,900, while the iPhone 13 512GB storage model is available for Rs 99,900.

The iPhone 13 was released last year and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a ceramic shield for protection. The model is equipped with Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, which is also found in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus this year. In terms of battery life, the iPhone 13 has a claimed battery life of up to 19 hours.

The iPhone 13 has a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording for selfies. The device's imaging capabilities include a 12MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The device is also water resistant to IP68 standards. MagSafe accessories are also supported for faster wireless charging.

Meanwhile, Cupertino-based Apple reports that the cost of replacing the batteries in the new iPhone 14 series, which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, is $99, up from $69. According to a recent 9to5Mac report, this translates to a price increase of approximately 43% for the replacement of iPhone 14 series batteries.