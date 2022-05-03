iPhone 13 gets massive price cut on Amazon and Flipkart: Should you buy it?

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone 13 was released in 2021, and the company is now reducing the price of the most recent iPhone model as it gears up to launch iPhone 14. This week, you can purchase the iPhone 13 from a variety of online outlets in India for as little as Rs 53,000. The A15 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone 13, which comes in storage sizes ranging from 128GB to 512GB for individuals who require a lot of room to download apps and take images.

This week, both Amazon and Flipkart have listed the Apple iPhone 13 at a special price, and thanks to discounts and exchange bonuses, you can get the iPhone 13 128GB for Rs 53,000 in the market. Here's all you need to know about the iPhone 13 sale offers and discounts available today.

Amazon

On Amazon, the iPhone 13 128GB has a discount of Rs 9,000, and the 256GB edition has a price difference of Rs 10,000. In addition, the vendor will give you an exchange offer discount of up to Rs 11,150.

The final price of the iPhone 13 128GB and 256GB with these incentives is Rs 59,750 and Rs 68,750, respectively.

Flipkart

However, the iPhone 13 offer is not confined to Amazon; Flipkart also provides a deal that will meet your needs while also saving you money. The iPhone 13 is listed on Flipkart for Rs 74,900, which is Rs 5,000 less than the Amazon price.

Meanwhile, an exchange discount of up to Ra 16,000 and an extra Rs 5,000 reduction means you may purchase the iPhone 13 128GB variant for a total discount of 21,000, bringing the final price to 53,900 for the buyer.

iPhone 13

In 2021, the Apple iPhone 13 series was released in four different models. The iPhone 13 Mini, standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are all available. The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and an Apple A15 Bionic CPU with 4GB RAM.

The iPhone 13 boasts a dual 12-megapixel camera arrangement on the back and a 12-megapixel camera on the front. It is compatible with iOS 15 right out of the box.