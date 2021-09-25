iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro hit by Instagram bug: Here’s how to fix it

A bug in Apple's iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro due to Instagram caused customers to be unable to use several important features.

Instagram has released a new version for iOS that fixes two of the app's most aggravating problems. The most recent update includes fixes for problems that result in no audio in Stories on iOS 15 and a layout issue for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro users.

The iPhone 13 layout issue is relatively new, while the iOS 15 no audio issue on Instagram Stories has been there from the first iOS 15 beta. However, Instagram users on iOS may now breathe a sigh of relief because both issues have been resolved.

When the iPhone ringer switch was switched to silent mode, the Instagram app did not play videos with audio. Even when users turned up the volume on their phones, the stories and videos on the feed remained silent. With the 206.1 upgrades, this problem was resolved. After receiving concerns from a number of users, Instagram implemented this change, and it now functions properly.

Instagram's layout issue has been addressed in the latest update for the new Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The top bar of the Instagram app was incorrectly put under the iOS status bar due to the new notch design on the latest iPhones.

This was causing issues with opening Instagram messages as well as using the app's search feature. We experienced this issue on our review devices and can confirm that the Instagram layout issue has been resolved with the current version.

The most recent version is now available on the Apple App Store, so all you have to do is go to the app page and click the "update" button.

Live TV

#mute