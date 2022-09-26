iPhone 13 orders being cancelled on Flipkart during Big Billion Day sale? Know what people are saying

New Delhi: The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that started last week, brings a host of offers on products ranging from electronics, smartphones and kitchen appliances to apparels, fashion accessories and a lot more. One important segment that has garnered huge attraction among online customers is the smartphone and electronic segment. However, one peculiar thing that people have been complaining this time is the cancellation of their iPhone 13 orders.

Flipkart customers could book the iPhone 13 as low as Rs 50,000 during the Big Billion Day sale. However a lot of them have now taken to social media to register their complaint. Internet is abuzz with cases of iPhone 13 orders being cancelled on Flipkart and also that the refunding process is taking an unusual amount of time.

Here is what netizens have been talking regarding cancellation of iPhone 13 during Flipkart Big Billion Day sale

I ordered iPhone 13 using @Flipkart but it got auto cancelled after 3 days. Tried calling customer care center but didn't get satisfactory answer. Please check @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/XfNptng5sh — Bhuvnesh Sharma (@sharma8003) September 24, 2022

#FlipkartBigBillionDays @flipkartsupport my iphone 13 order got cancelled without any reason. Upon asking the support, they told seller has cancelled the order for unknown reasons. Flipkart is a fraud and this sale is the biggest scam pic.twitter.com/5nkqP45u9V — koustub.kp (@koustubkp) September 25, 2022

Ordered an Iphone 13 for 50,019 only to get it cancelled the next morning and on top of that they are showing that I cancelled it. Don’t give deals that you can’t live up to. Reordering it for 57,990 makes no sense #FlipkartBigBillionDays #Flipkart pic.twitter.com/RXhkHZQyyS — Swastika Mishra (@Swastik51030596) September 23, 2022

I have ordered iphone 13 on flipkart order id OD226064327652978000 on 22 September 12:50. The order shipped & arrived at my near hub without any reason my order cancel by seller @flipkartsupport @FlipkartSellers @Flipkart #truecomretail pls took any action against them thanks pic.twitter.com/1XJPIGvHsB — satish sukheja (@SukhejaSatish) September 23, 2022

We have reached out to Flipkart to comment on the iPhone cancellation issue. Though some media reports are stating that shortage of units and heavy demand could be the reason behind the current crisis regarding order cancellation.

Flipkart had announced ninth edition of its flagship `The Big Billion Days` (TBBD) festive sales that will run from September 23 till September 30. Flipkart had said that customers will have an opportunity to pre-book products across categories by Rs 1 as a token advance. They will get access to 130 `Special Edition` collectibles from more than 90 brands across categories bringing more than 10,000 new products.