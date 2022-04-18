New Delhi: Do you want to buy an iPhone 13, a new iPad Air, or a pair of gleaming new AirPods Pro? Thanks to discounts from vendors like Vijay Sales, you have a wonderful chance to purchase them at a discounted price. The deals began on April 15 as part of Apple's Apple Days event, and you may get cashback on the latest iPhone SE 2022 or the green iPhone 13 colour.

Here's all you need to know about the iPhone 13 bargains, including how to get the extra cashback discounts.

During the sale, Vijay Sales is offering the Apple iPhone 13 in any colour, including the new green edition, for Rs 66,900. The 128GB edition of the iPhone 13 costs Rs 79,900 in India, but you may save up to Rs 21,000 during the sale because the iPhone 13 comes with a cashback of Rs 5,000 for those who use an HDFC debit or credit card, bringing the price down to Rs 66,900.

If you trade in your old smartphone for the new iPhone 13, the seller will give you an extra Rs 3,000 off if the value of your trade-in is Rs 5,000 or higher. In total, you'll have to pay Rs 58,900 for the iPhone 13.

The discounts and deals don't end with iPhones; the seller also has some intriguing bundled offers for Apple Watch, iPad, and AirPods, which include a special discount on the MagSafe charger.

The new iPad Air 5th Gen is available for Rs 49,800, which includes a Rs 4,000 cashback offer. A payback discount of up to Rs 7,000 is also available on the Apple MacBook M1.

The AirPods Pro is also available for Rs 18,890, with the same cashback offer providing a Rs 2,500 discount.

Live TV

#mute