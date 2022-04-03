हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone 13 discount

iPhone 13 price cut on Flipkart: Here’s how to get the discount

New Delhi: The iPhone 13 is Apple's most recent iPhone, and it has received a lot of attention around the world. If you're interested in purchasing this high-end smartphone for a low price, we have a fantastic deal for you. This iPhone is available for a very low price on Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. Let's learn everything there is to know about this transaction.

The iPhone 13 128GB model was launched at a price of Rs 79,900. It is available for Rs 74,900 in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale after a 6% discount. You can save up to Rs 16,000 if you buy it instead of your previous smartphone. If you take advantage of the full exchange deal, the iPhone 13 (128GB) would set you back Rs 58,900.

The price of the iPhone 13 has gone up to Rs 58,900 after Flipkart's discount and exchange offer. Some customers may be able to get this smartphone for even less money. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card and use it to purchase an iPhone 13, you will receive an additional discount of Rs 5,000. Overall, you'll be able to get an iPhone 13 for Rs 53,900 after a Rs 26,900 discount.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. This smartphone has a strong camera setup and runs on the A15 Bionic CPU. Many photographic settings are included, including 12MP ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto cameras, night mode, and Smart HDR 4. This phone's front camera is also 12MP.

