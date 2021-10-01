हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max fast charging? Check the truth behind it

While these iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models have shown faster charging times, the duration of this is limited.

iPhone 13 Pro Max fast charging? Check the truth behind it

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is known for its impressive battery life. With moderate-to-heavy use cases, our test unit routinely returns up to two days of usage. While this is great in and of itself, a recent finding has confirmed that Apple was incorrect in its assertion. In fact, Apple may be underselling the iPhone 13 Pro Max's features.

Apple has been proven wrong about higher charging speeds for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is a good surprise. In fact, the iPhones can charge at significantly faster rates than Apple advertises. Was it a blunder or a calculated move? The jury is still out on that.

According to GSMArena, a ChargeLAB test revealed that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max had higher charging speeds. The iPhone 13 Pro can charge at up to 23W using a USB Power Delivery compliant charger, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max can charge at up to 27W! However, there is a limit to how fast you can charge at these speeds.

While these Pro models have shown faster charging times, the duration of this is limited. As long as the temperatures stay within the allowed range, the iPhone 13 Pro Max can only go up to 27W. The charging speeds slow down as the thermals rise. The iPhone 13 Pro's "faster charging" is the same.

As a result, if you have an Apple 50W PD charger on hand, you can use it to obtain quicker charging speeds for a limited time. The conventional 20W charger, on the other hand, has been quickly charging the battery, taking less than 1.5 hours from dead to fully charged. With a two-day battery life assured under normal conditions, we assume you can spare 1.5 hours to let the phone charge itself.

This year, all iPhone 13 models feature larger batteries, which means they offer better battery life than the iPhone 12 models. The iPhone 13 Mini that we have has routinely delivered a full day of battery life with some leftover for the next day.

 

