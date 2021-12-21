iPhone 13 vs Google Pixel 4A sale on Flipkart: Here’s what you need to know

New Delhi: Apple's latest iPhone 13 may not be discounted at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, but there is still a way to save roughly Rs 20,000 with additional discounts.

During the Big Saving Days event, which runs from December 16 to 21, e-commerce platform Flipkart will offer a selection of offers across a variety of product categories. The big discounts on cellphones are the highlight of the Flipkart sale.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 13 costs Rs 79,900. If purchased with the Flipkart-branded Axis Bank credit card, the iPhone 13 will be discounted by 5%. The 5% discount corresponds to a Rs 3,995 rebate, bringing the phone's price down to Rs 75,905.

In addition, by swapping an old smartphone, the buyer can receive a Rs 15,450 discount. With all incentives, the iPhone 13 will cost Rs 60,455, a savings of up to Rs 19,445 thanks to the Flipkart deal.

The discount, however, varies based on the phone swapped. The site offers an exchange value of Rs 13,900 for the Apple iPhone 12 and Rs 14,150 for the iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is worth Rs 14,400 in exchange. The exchange value for a Xiaomi Mi10 smartphone is around Rs 10,500, while the value for a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is around Rs 14,350. To achieve the best value on the exchange offer, the buyer must enter the phone's unique IMEI number.

The latest 5G smartphone from Apple features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and an A15 Bionic CPU. The model sports a dual 12MP back camera setup and a 12MP front camera. The 128 GB model is a dual-sim, dust and water-resistant smartphone. The phone is powered by iOS 15 and has a 3240 mAh battery that claims to be able to play movies for 18 hours. This year's iPhone 13 was released in September.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the Google Pixel 4a is available at a discounted rate. During the deal, you may get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 and up.

