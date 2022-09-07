New Delhi: The iPhone 14 has finally been launched and it comes with a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both of these models feature all-day battery life and an improved version of the A15 Bionic chipset. As a result, there is no A16 chip in these iPhone 14 models.

The iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 cameras retain the 12MP+12MP configuration, but Apple claims a larger sensor for the main 12MP camera and an improved 12MP selfie camera. It also promises improved low-light performance. The front camera will also have autofocus. Apple claims that the software has significantly improved low-light performance on all three cameras this time. Apple is also working to improve the video quality on the iPhone 14. A new Action Mode has been added to make the video loo much more stable.

Crash detection is also available on the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as seen on the Watch Series 8. Apple is adding emergency SOS capabilities to the iPhone 14 series via satellite connectivity. This feature will be available on both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

With the iPhone, Apple is providing this service for free for the first two years. Also, for the time being, the satellite connectivity feature on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus will be limited to the US and Canada markets.

The Apple iPhone 14 starts at $799, and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899. On September 9, the phones will be available for pre-order. The Apple iPhone 14 will be available on September 16, with the Plus variant available on October 16.

The iPhone 14 Pro is now available in a stunning new purple colour. Apple refers to it as a deep purple colour. Models of the iPhone 14 Pro can have a wide notch. Finally. These models receive a brand-new notch style known as dynamic island. Simply put, it is the pill-shaped notch that has been mentioned repeatedly. The iPhone 14 Pro models come with features like the A16 Bionic chipset, which Apple claims is the most powerful chipset ever made, and Always on display (finally).

Check back for more details