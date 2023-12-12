trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697913
APPLE IPHONE 14

iPhone 14 Can Be Grabbed At Rs 36,649 On Flipkart? Check Deal And Exchange Offer

If you buy the Apple iPhone 14 with Exchange Offer --we tried the iPhone 13 model -- you will get the following discount. Check how the deal works.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
iPhone 14 Can Be Grabbed At Rs 36,649 On Flipkart? Check Deal And Exchange Offer

New Delhi: For iPhone lovers, or those who are looking to upgrade to higher models of iPhone, online retailer Flipkart has some interesting offers. The Apple iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB) model is available at a listing price of Rs 58,999, however with exchange offers, you can actually grab the phone at Rs 36,649.

iPhone 14 Can Be Grabbed At Rs 36,649 On Flipkart --Here is how the deal works

If you Buy with Exchange Offer --we tried the iPhone 13 model -- you will get the following discount

For a "Flawless" APPLE iPhone 13 model, Flipkart is quoting Exchange value: of Rs 22,350

The effective price of your iPhone 14 comes at the following:

Rs 58,999 (Buy iPhone 14 without Exchange or Listed Price)

Rs 22,350 (Exchange Value for iPhone 13)

Effective value of iPhone 14 with the exchange offer is = Rs 36,649


The iPhone 14 boasts of a 15.40 cm or 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with a 2532x1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi. It has A15 Bionic chip
6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. The iPhone 14's Dual-camera system has 12MP Main camera with 26 mm, ƒ/1.5 aperture, sensor‑shift optical image stabilisation, seven‑element lens, 100% Focus Pixels. A 12MP Ultra Wide camera with 13 mm, ƒ/2.4 aperture and 120° field of view, five‑element lens.

