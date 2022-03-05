iPhone 14 design leaked ahead of iPhone SE 3 launch: Check how it may look

According to newly leaked schematics, Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 may look significantly different from previous iPhone models. While previous rumours suggested that Apple would ditch the notch in favour of a punch-hole design, more recent reports suggest a punch-hole and pill design combination. And, with the iPhone 14 release date approaching in less than six months, it stands to reason that the schematic below represents the upcoming iPhone design.

It should be noted that the hole-punch camera will be for the front-facing camera, while the pill-shaped area will house sensors such as Face ID.

While Apple may eventually remove the notch, that is still a few years away. Naturally, the journey to that point will be gradual. So, for the time being, the iPhone 14 will be a minor revision to the current iPhone form factor.

The image below first appeared on Weibo. As you can see, the notch as we know it has been replaced by a hole-punch and pill design. Weibo is a Chinese-language microblogging service that occasionally leaks accurate iPhone schematics months before an official release.

There are also rumours that this new design will be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the new design is expected to become standard across the entire iPhone lineup in the future.

While it's always a good idea to take iPhone rumours with a grain of salt, it's worth noting that the schematic above was claimed to be accurate by noted leaker Jon Prosser.

It's not uncommon for Apple to evaluate competing designs before settling on a final form factor before releasing a new iPhone. Keeping this in mind, the rendering below is based on a report by display analyst Ross Young. It's worth noting that the hole-punch cutout and pill design in this example is significantly smaller than the one in the schematic above. Nonetheless, it gives us a general idea of what Apple's iPhone 14 models will look like when they hit stores later this year.