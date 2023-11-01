trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682840
NewsTechnology
APPLE IPHONE 14

iPhone 14 Gets MASSIVE PRICE DROP; Get It At Just Rs 50,499 On Flipkart Diwali Sale

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year at a starting price of 79,900 along with Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 03:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

iPhone 14 Gets MASSIVE PRICE DROP; Get It At Just Rs 50,499 On Flipkart Diwali Sale

New Delhi: Consumers looking to purchasing the iPhone 14 have a huge opportunity to get it at an affordable price. You can grab the iPhone 14 at just Rs 50,499 during the Flipkart Diwali Sale 


Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 at At Just Rs 50,499 --Here is the price break up

Deal Price: Rs 54,999

Bank Offer: Rs 3,500

Extra off on exchange: Rs 1,000

Final Sale Price: Rs 50,499 

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year at a starting price of 79,900 along with Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it as the device looks identical to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. Both the iPhones have almost similar specifications as well.

The device come equipped with a dual camera setup for gorgeous pictures and movies, the potent A15 Bionic chip, and cutting-edge safety features including Emergency SOS via satellite and Collision Detection.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?