iPhone 14 Gets MASSIVE PRICE DROP; Get It At Just Rs 50,499 On Flipkart Diwali Sale

New Delhi: Consumers looking to purchasing the iPhone 14 have a huge opportunity to get it at an affordable price. You can grab the iPhone 14 at just Rs 50,499 during the Flipkart Diwali Sale



Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 at At Just Rs 50,499 --Here is the price break up

Deal Price: Rs 54,999

Bank Offer: Rs 3,500

Extra off on exchange: Rs 1,000

Final Sale Price: Rs 50,499

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year at a starting price of 79,900 along with Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it as the device looks identical to its predecessor Apple iPhone 13. Both the iPhones have almost similar specifications as well.

The device come equipped with a dual camera setup for gorgeous pictures and movies, the potent A15 Bionic chip, and cutting-edge safety features including Emergency SOS via satellite and Collision Detection.