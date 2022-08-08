New Delhi: If we analyse all prior launches, Apple will most likely introduce the iPhone 14 series in September 2022. While there are rising concerns about the China-Taiwan relationship, which is impacting Apple's production, a reliable source claims that the iPhone 14 series will arrive earlier than predicted.

According to leaker Max Weinbach, Apple will introduce the new generation of iPhones on September 6, which seems plausible given that most releases occur on a Tuesday and in the second week of September. According to the quoted source, the iPhone 14 series will be on sale on September 16. It was previously reported that the new iPhones would be released on September 13. Apple has not yet officially confirmed the official launch date, but an announcement is likely in the next few days or weeks.

According to reports, China is preventing shipments from Taiwan to the Chinese iPhone producer Pegatron. The disagreement is ongoing because the country wants all Taiwanese imports to be labelled "Taiwan, China" or "Chinese Taipei." China claims that Taiwan is part of its territory, hence the goods should bear the country's name rather than just "Taiwan" or "Republic of China."

According to Ming-Chi-Kuo, a credible analyst, Apple is outsourcing the production of the iPhone 14 models to India in addition to China. He implies that production in India will not contribute to meeting global demand, but will meet the needs of the Indian market. According to reports, Apple has ordered its suppliers to meet China's criteria as soon as possible.

It is unclear how and when Apple will unveil the iPhone 14 series in the second week of September. Last year, the launch took place on Tuesday, September 14th. It seems likely that the new iPhones will be announced at the same time.

Apple is expected to reveal four products, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A new iPhone 14 Max model will also be released this year, replacing the small version. The ordinary model is supposed to use last year's A15 chipset, whilst the Pro variants are said to use the new A16 processor. The Pro model is expected to have a 48-megapixel triple back camera setup, while the ordinary model will most likely retain the previous camera setup. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are likely to use punch-hole displays, although the lower models may retain the broader notched displays seen on previous iPhone generations.

Rumors had said that the iPhone 14 series would cost Rs 10,000 more than the iPhone 13, but a recent report claimed that Apple won't increase the price and that the price will remain the same. Therefore, nothing is certain at this time. For your information, the iPhone 13 had a starting price of Rs 79,990 when it was first released.