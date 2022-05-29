iPhone 14 launch may not happen in September due to THIS reason

New Delhi: It's possible that Apple won't be able to release all four iPhone models in September this year. According to Nikkei Asia, at least one of the iPhones set to be released this year has "fallen behind schedule" due to China's rigorous, month-long lockdowns aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. According to the report, Apple has already told suppliers to speed up the development process to make up for the time lost due to lockdowns. In the worst-case scenario, the delay might have an influence on the next iPhone's manufacturing schedule and early sales numbers.

So, how does this affect consumers? Apple will release the new iPhone 14 series on schedule if the suppliers buckle down and create sufficient volumes. However, if the suppliers are unable to make the deadline, Apple may be forced to reschedule its October launch event. The Cupertino-based tech company had already stated that the Chinese lockdowns would have an impact on existing iPhone models.

According to 91Mobiles, the development delay is due to the engineering verification test, which is performed once the parts and processes required to build an iPhone have been finalised, right before production begins. The vendors must finish the engineering verification test by the end of June in order for Apple to deliver all four iPhone models in September this year, which appears difficult at the present. According to reports, the iPhone 14 Max is three weeks behind schedule.

Given the current state of affairs, a separate launch event for the iPhone 14 Max, the delayed model, appears to be a distinct possibility. Apple may not cancel the full iPhone 14 announcement event, which traditionally takes place in September. This is, however, simply speculation, and readers should remember that Apple has not acknowledged the delay in the manufacture of an iPhone model. Ian Zeibo and well-known tipster Jon Prosser recently shared renders of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The renders appear to be gorgeous at first glance. They show the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro in a rich colour scheme. Furthermore, the models confirm earlier rumours and leaks regarding Apple, including the presence of a pill-shaped notch on the front panel. The power button is visible on the right panel of the iPhone 14 Pro, as it is on current models.