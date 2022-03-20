iPhone 14 launch to happen in September: Everything else you need to know

New Delhi: Regardless of how far away the iPhone 14 series' launch date is, rumors and speculations about the devices' specifications and appearance have picked up speed. According to the most recent reports, the iPhone 14 series would have four variants but will not include a tiny version this time. Instead of the iPhone 14 Mini, the Cupertino company is expected to release a Max model. This time, Apple is also expected to release two distinct chipsets.

The most recent leak has revealed significant details about the design of the iPhone 14 Pro. The CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro have been obtained by 91Mobiles. According to the renders, Apple will remove the bathtub notch from the iPhone 14 Pro. The phone might have a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout and a smaller cutout immediately next to it. The selfie camera and Face ID sensors will be housed in the cutouts. The screen will have incredibly small bezels that are believed to be symmetrical. The power button will be on the right, while the volume controls and SIM tray will be on the left. The bottom of the device houses the speaker grille, a microphone, and a charging lighting port.

Moving on to the back panel, the iPhone 14 Pro has a design that is comparable to the iPhone 13 Pro. The massive camera module is visible with three huge camera sensors, an LED flashlight, a microphone, and a LiDAR sensor. According to the renders, the iPhone 14 sports 5G Antenna cutouts all around.

In terms of display size, the iPhone 14 Pro will retain the same 6.1-inch OLED display as the iPhone 13 Pro. It is also believed to be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which will be paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

The iPhone 14 is not expected to undergo any substantial design changes. It will have the same flat-edged appearance as the iPhone 12. According to reports, the iPhone 14 will have a mute button and volume controls on the sides, similar to the iPhone 4. The sides of the iPhone 14 may be composed of titanium, while the back panel is believed to have a satin-like surface.

According to reports, the iPhone 14 cameras would not protrude from the back panel, but will instead sit flat. It is also likely to do away with the display notch. It could have a single circular camera cutout and a pill-shaped cutout alongside for the Face ID sensor and selfie camera.

The iPhone 14 will supposedly have a 6.1-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. However, according to an Elec report, one of the four iPhone 14 versions would include an LTPS display. That means the base model may not get a higher refresh rate and will instead continue with the normal 60Hz display.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 14 is unlikely to receive any enhancements, as it is expected to retain the same 12-megapixel camera sensors used in prior iPhone models such as the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13. The primary sensor in the pro models is believed to be 48 megapixels.

Apple has yet to announce a release date for the iPhone 14 series, however, based on historical trends, the iPhone 14 will be released in September 2022. However, reports indicate that the iPhone 14 has begun trial production.

Live TV

#mute