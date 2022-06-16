New Delhi: Apple iPhone 14 is all set to launch in the coming months. The tech giant could release the device in the month of September or October 2022, according to media reports. Ahead of the much-awaited launch, several leaks have started doing rounds on social media, hinting at what new technology is coming to the world of smartphones. According to one such leak from prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is likely to come up with major updates to the front camera of the iPhone 14 smartphone.

Taking it to the microblogging platform Twitter, Kuo pointed out that Apple has decided on the suppliers that will be providing it with the iPhone 14's front-facing selfie camera. The analyst also pointed out the front camera is all set to receive a major upgrade.

Prediction updates:

1. New 15" MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15" MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven't heard of any plans for rumored 12" MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 15, 2022

Kuo pointed out in his Tweet that Sony will be providing the front camera sensors for the upcoming smartphone. On the other hand, the tech giant will source the lenses from Genius and Largan. Also, the company is expected to source new focus modules from Alps and Luxshare, Kuo said in his blog.

Kuo added that Cowell and LG Innotek will provide Apple with front-facing camera modules. Also, according to his blog, the camera would feature new autofocus that will improve the photo and video quality. Other expected upgrades include a larger lens aperture. He also pointed out that the new wide camera could come with a 48-MP sensor.

Meanwhile, previously, leaks suggested that Apple could introduce significantly rounded corners to match the larger rear camera array in its upcoming iPhone 14 Pro model.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a larger rear camera array to facilitate a new 48MP camera system with a 57 per cent larger sensor, the report said.