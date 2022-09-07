New Delhi: Apple will unveil a slew of new products, including the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8 and 8 Pro, and the iPad. Apple is set to unveil its new iPhone series at today's Far Out event. The Cupertino-based company will unveil a slew of new products, including the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8 and 8 Pro, and the iPad. Apple is expected to release four new iPhones this year, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This time, Apple will not include the "mini" variant. Aside from that, Apple is expected to unveil the next generation of its low-cost iPad.

This time, Apple could release the Apple Watch 8 Pro alongside the Apple Watch. With premium features, a new design, and powerful specifications, the Pro moniker is significant. This year, we can expect more health features and an in-built GPS in the Apple Watch. According to rumours, there will be minor changes to the design as well. So there is much to look forward to at today's event. Let's take a look at what the iPhone 14 Max has to offer, which appears to be Apple's closely guarded secret.

According to reports, the iPhone 14 Max will be a new addition to Apple's lineup. According to various reports, the iPhone 14 Max may also be known as the iPhone 14 Plus. Apple's Plus phones are well known to us, as the company previously released them in the 6, 6s, and 7 series. The phone is expected to have a larger display than the standard iPhone 14, but no changes in specifications are expected.

According to the leaks, the iPhone 14 Max will have a 6.7-inch display. The display may have 90hz support. The device could be powered by Apple's A15 chipset, which was used in the iPhone 13 series last year.

Although there is no concrete pricing information for the iPhone 14, some reports suggest that it will cost the same as the iPhone 13. According to leaks, the iPhone 14's starting price in India could be between Rs 80,000 and Rs 85,000.