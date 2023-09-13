New Delhi: Watching the prices of your favourite smartphones drop dramatically without a significant sale is nothing short of delightful. When the entire globe was waiting to see the new iPhone 15 series premiere, Flipkart came up with an incredible price on the iPhone 14 that was launched in the previous year.

Apple iPhone 14: Original Price In India

It's important to keep in mind that the iPhone 14 was initially introduced in India for a starting price of Rs 79,900 before getting into the specifics of the bargain. The 128 GB edition is currently being offered by Flipkart for just Rs 66,999, which is a substantial discount over the device's original pricing.

Apple iPhone 14: Bank Offers

You might be interested in the best bank offer available to maximise your savings. The most significant bank discount is the Rs. 4000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. This would enable you to take advantage of price drops and bank offers to save a total of Rs 16901.

Apple iPhone 14: Exchange Offer

With this offer, you can purchase an iPhone 14 for a ridiculously low price if you have an old smartphone to trade in. Flipkart is presently giving customers who exchange an old smartphone a discount of up to Rs 30,600.

Apple iPhone 14: Specifications

The iPhone comes with a 6.1-inch display, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and is powered with A15 Bionic Chipset. iPhone 14 is available in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product Red, and Blue colour options. Buyers can get these all variants with price drop offer.

iPhone 14 sports a 12MP primary camera and a 12 MP selfie camera. The phone also features a cinematic mode for better video quality.