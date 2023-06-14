iPhone 14 Price Drops From Rs 79,900 To Rs 67,999 On Flipkart, Amazon

The launch of Apple's iPhone 14 series in various variants, each with its own price and specifications, occurred almost a year ago. Apple enthusiasts were thrilled by this phone, and now they have even more reason to celebrate as iPhone 14 is available at a significantly reduced price on popular online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

During the ongoing summer sales on these platforms, the price of iPhone 14 has been slashed by a substantial Rs 10,000. The price variations depend on the colour options and storage capacities.

For instance, the 128 GB variant of the iPhone 14 is now priced at Rs 67,999, down from Rs 79,900. Also, Flipkart users can avail an additional 10 percent discount by using their HDFC Bank credit cards.

Apart from iPhone 14, the online platforms are also selling its predecessor iPhone 13 with a major reduction in its price, varying in its storage options

iPhone 14 price drops by Rs 10,000

Online shopping platforms list the iPhone 14 at the following prices: the 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 67,999, the 256 GB variant at Rs 77,999 (previously Rs 89,990), and the 512 GB variant at Rs 97,999 (previously Rs 1,09,900). These higher storage variants are also available with similar bank offers.

Apart from storage options, the iPhone 14 comes in various colours, including red, black, white, yellow, blue, and purple.

iPhone 13 price drops

If the current price of the iPhone 14 is still beyond your budget, you can consider purchasing the iPhone 13, as its price has also been reduced on online platforms.

The 128 GB variant of the iPhone 13, previously sold at Rs 69,900 on Amazon and Flipkart, is now available for Rs 58,499. Similarly, the 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 68,499. To bag these offers, you need to access them as soon as possible as the stocks may exhaust too soon.

In addition to iPhones, Apple's other products such as AirPods and smartwatches are also available at a discount on Flipkart and Amazon.