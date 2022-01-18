iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may get THIS booster shot

New Delhi: Analyst Jeff Pu has revealed some information about the iPhone 14 series as a whole, not just the Pro variants. To put things in perspective, Apple is still planning to introduce two 'Pro' iPhones in the fall: the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max differed from the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 small in three areas last year: cameras, ProMotion screens, and RAM. For the iPhone 14 series, though, Pu believes Apple will eliminate two of those aspects.

According to a research note obtained by MacRumors, all iPhone 14 models will come with 6 GB of RAM, which will be an upgrade for non-Pro devices. Apple currently employs 6 GB of RAM in the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, but only 4 GB in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. While the tiny model is expected to be discontinued this year, it could be replaced by a non-Pro Max version.

For whatever reason, Apple would not upgrade the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to 8 GB of RAM, which is the current requirement for Android flagships. In addition, all models are expected to include ProMotion screens. As a result, all iPhone 14 models could support variable refresh rates up to 120 Hz, bringing them in line with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro lineups.

Furthermore, according to Pu, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have 256 GB of storage rather than 128 GB. Apple is rumoured to be returning to 64 GB as the base storage configuration for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max as well.

