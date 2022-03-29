हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to come with THIS design change: Check other features, camera and more



New Delhi: According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a larger camera hump than its predecessors. This will be owing to the forthcoming iPhone's enhanced 48-megapixel wide-angle camera, according to the analyst. Kuo's allegation comes after it was revealed that the iPhone 14 series will be bigger and thicker than the iPhone 13 series. The enhanced wide angle shooter on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to Kuo, will be the key reason for the chunkier camera module.

"Upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. the 12-megapixel camera on the iPhone 13 Pro/ Pro Max) is the key reason for the iPhone 14 Pro/ Pro Max's larger and more visible rear-camera hump." In a tweet, Kuo stated that the diagonal length of the 48-megapixel CIS will expand by 25-35 percent, while the height of the 48-megapixel sensor's 7P lens will increase by 5-10 percent. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 7.85mm thickness, as opposed to the 7.65mm thickness of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to a previous report. The next-generation iPhone's camera hump is claimed to be 12.02mm thick, compared to 11.45mm on the iPhone 13 Pro models.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to sources, will be the first iPhone models to forego the infamous notch in favour of a pill-shaped hole-punch front panel. The Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to have a combination of processors, with the Apple A16 Bionic chip powering the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, and the vanilla iPhone and fourth model powered by a variant of the Apple A15 Bionic chip that currently powers the iPhone 13 series and the iPhone SE 3.

Apple has not revealed anything about the smartphone yet, but the iPhone 14 series is slated to be released in September of last year. Later this year, Apple is likely to release the new iPad Pro models. Apple's M2 chip is expected to be included in this year's iPad Pro devices.

