iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get major camera upgrade this year: Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: The new Apple iPhone 14 series is said to offer more advanced and impressive photography capabilities. The iPhone 14 series could have four models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to a MacRumors rumour, both the Pro variants of the iPhone 14 series will include a triple rear camera arrangement with 48MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and telephoto lens, according to researcher Jeff Pu in a research note with Haitong International Securities. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst, released similar information earlier this year. He also stated that the smartphone would be capable of recording 8K video.

According to Jeff Pu, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will include 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 6GB of RAM. All devices in the forthcoming iPhone series, according to the expert, would have a 120Hz refresh rate display. Although the iPhone 13 series devices have a basic storage capacity of 128GB, the expert expects that the iPhone 14 series devices will have a base storage capacity of 64GB.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a width of 77.58mm and a height of 160.7mm. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a tad thicker than the current top-of-the-line iPhone. The iPhone 14 Pro could include a bigger hole punch, a second hole for Face ID, and a selfie camera, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could have 8GB of RAM, which is more than the current iPhone 13 Pro's 6GB. While analyst Pu claims that all four iPhone models would feature a 120Hz promotion display, given Apple's strategy, this may be too good to be true. According to a September report, Apple's standard iPhone 14 and all-new iPhone 14 Max could still have 60Hz displays, but the Pro model could have 120Hz.

According to previous rumours, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro would have a 6.1-inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 11702532 pixels and a 120Hz promotion display. On the iPhone 14 Pro variant, storage options are 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The iPhone 14 series should be powered by Apple's new A16 Bionic chipset, according to Apple's chipset cycle.

