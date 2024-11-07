iPhone 14 Pro Max Explodes While Charging: Safety Tips And Cautions To Use When Charging Phones

New Delhi: An iPhone 14 Pro Max exploded when charging, seriously injuring the user. Reports state that a Chinese woman sustained serious burns and injuries to her hands and back. Meanwhile, Apple has addressed the issue and assured customers that such occurrences will be thoroughly handled.

According to the Chinese media, the incident happened when the woman's hand came into contact with the burning phone. The battery explosion is alleged to have led to the fire. The device's scorching sensation caused the victim to sustain serious injuries and burns. The incident occurred around 6:30 AM, according to the report by TV channel Hui Bang Bang. The Apple team will investigate the issue further to determine what caused the explosion.

What is Apple's stance on the matter?

Apple has acknowledged the issue and requested that the woman return the device so that it can be investigated. The company has emphasized that safety issues are taken seriously.

Additionally, Apple has warned consumers against using third-party chargers and batteries because they can catch fire. The company has also warned about using cell phones while charging, particularly overnight.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max model affected by the explosion was a 2022 model. Even if a customer's phone is no longer covered by warranty, Apple has assured that problems like these will be fully addressed. Should any other iPhone user have these problems, the company advised them to visit the service center and get it checked out immediately.

Use caution when charging phones

* Do not charge phones near bedding or pillows to minimize fire hazards.

* Keep the charging phone away from flammable materials because phones generate heat while charging and can overheat, which can lead to a fire.

* Unplug the chargers after use to reduce the risk of accidents.

* Avoid overnight charging of the phone as the phone may generate more heat and eventually catch fire or explode.

* Never use the phone while it is charging as the phone can generate heat or explode.

* Always use reliable and genuine chargers that will ensure the power output doesn’t exceed the permissible limits.