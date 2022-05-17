New Delhi: Apple's iPhone 14 series is still months away from launch, and like every other iPhone series, renders, concepts, and leaks are already available. A video is the most recent leak in this series. A video that depicts the new iPhone 14 Pro Max in a highly dependable and most likely accurate manner. The new model is not operational. A CAD render is apparently made available to third-party suppliers for the construction of cases and other accessories.

The new render was purchased by popular YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger, who runs the Unbox Therapy channel. He obtained a very realistic rendering of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This model, with top-tier features, is projected to be the most expensive in the future lineup.

The render suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro Max's overall design is identical to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This includes the dimensions. However, the new iPhone 14 Pro Max is somewhat thicker than the previous generation. The present model has a thickness of roughly 7.7mm, however the render of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a thickness of 7.9mm.

Apart from that, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with somewhat larger buttons, including the power and volume controls. The antenna lines are not visible in the image, although this may change in the final model.

We don't know what the thicker body might mean. Higher battery capacity is the most obvious expectation. Furthermore, the camera gains additional area, implying improved light-handling capabilities.

We don't know if the bezels on the front will be made any slimmer. The most noticeable modification, though, is a pill-shaped cutout with a punch hole to fit the front-facing camera. The FaceID will most likely be housed in one of the other sensors. This confirms most of the earlier disclosures concerning the display.

The camera island on the back is nearly identical to that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This may differ from the final version because case makers frequently just receive information on the dimensions of the cutout.

Apple will launch four products this year, but the iPhone mini will not be one of them. Instead, Apple will release the iPhone 14 Max, which has a larger display than the iPhone 14. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the flagship models with Apple's most recent improvements.