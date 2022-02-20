iPhone 14 Pro may come with highest memory: Check expected features, price and more

New Delhi: Apple may be developing iPhone 14 Pro variants with so much more RAM. Until date, the maximum amount of RAM on an iPhone has been 6GB, while the maximum amount of RAM on an iPad has been 16GB. Android flagships, on the other hand, have long offered 8GB, 12GB, and even 16GB of RAM. According to a thread on the Korean blog site Naver.com by user yeux1122, the new Apple flagship's Pro variants could have 8GB of RAM.

The parts required for this have already been validated, and the company's supply chain partners are putting together schedules for mass manufacture of the smartphone, according to the user. If this is accurate, and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models arrive with 8GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets and the iPhone 14 Pro series will have the same amount of memory, which will affect the iPhone's day-to-day performance and benchmark results.

Apple's maximum amount of RAM on a smartphone was 6GB until today. It was first seen in the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, which were released in 2021, and the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, which were released in 2020. The non-Pro devices of the iPhone series, on the other hand, have 4GB of RAM and several storage options. What's fascinating is that, even with less RAM, Apple iPhones have consistently outperformed their Android counterparts.

Apple has improved its hardware-software optimization over time, allowing it to give superior performance with less RAM. However, Apple's devices may require more RAM in the future to process 8K video footage (another feature expected in the iPhone 14 Pro versions), improve the cinematic mode, or just provide a better gadget for multitasking and intensive gaming. However, the iPhone 14 Pro model's pricing may be too high.

On the other hand, Apple's 11-inch and 12-inch iPad Pro models, which were released in 2021, come with a massive 16GB of RAM. Reliance Digital is currently selling the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (16GB RAM, 1TB storage) for Rs. 1,34,900. The Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (16GB RAM, 1TB storage) is currently available for Rs. 1,62,900 on Reliance Digital. While these tablets are among the most expensive on the market, they are also among the most capable.

