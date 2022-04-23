हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro may feature a new design: Check other specs and more

Apple is going to release the iPhone 14 series with an enhanced front-facing camera with autofocus. All four versions will have an enhanced front-facing camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus support.

iPhone 14 Pro may feature a new design: Check other specs and more

New Delhi: To complement the larger rear camera array in the next iPhone 14 Pro, Apple is likely to incorporate considerably softened corners.

According to MacRumor, the tech giant's concept graphic renderer Ian Zelbo predicts that the future iPhone 14 Pro versions would have wider radii in the corners.

Meanwhile, it appears that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the same diameters as the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to the rumour, the iPhone 14 Pro models would have a larger rear camera array to accommodate a new 48MP camera system with a 57% larger sensor.

As per reports, Zelbo is working on detailed renders of the iPhone 14 Pro based on a variety of sources in order to provide a supposedly accurate look at what Apple's next-generation Pro iPhone could look like when it is introduced later this year.

According to a recent report, Apple is going to release the iPhone 14 series with an enhanced front-facing camera with autofocus. According to the current source, all four versions — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — will have an enhanced front-facing camera sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus support.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro
