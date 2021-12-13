iPhone 14 Pro may offer THIS upgraded feature

New Delhi: Apple is rumored to be working on a smartphone with a punch-hole display. It's only been a few months since Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 lineup, and already details about the iPhone 14 lineup are starting to emerge. According to The Elec, the iPhone 14 Pro series may forego the notch found on prior versions in favor of a hole-punch screen design.

Next year's Pro models will feature 48MP punch-hole selfie cameras, according to the source. The LG Display LTPO 120Hz OLED panels are rumoured to be used in the 6.06-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, and these will be the only models with the new look.

The non-Pro iPhone 14 versions, which are expected to include a 6.06-inch model and a new 6.7-inch model, will keep the notch and use BOE displays. LTPO displays and 120Hz refresh rates are not expected in the entry-level versions.

According to the report, BOE will start delivering LTPO panels for the iPhone 15 series in 2023. In 2022, Apple is projected to release a new iPhone SE model that will have the same design as the present model but will include a 5G connection.

