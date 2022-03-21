iPhone 14 Pro might come with punch hole design, gold colour variant

New Delhi: The release of Apple's forthcoming iPhone 14 series is still months away, but speculation is already rife online. Pigtou's most recent renders have revealed a few critical features about the impending iPhone 14 Pro model. According to these renders, the two Pro variants of the forthcoming iPhone series would include a punch-hole design and a gold colour option.

The renders show the front and back of the iPhone 14 Pro. According to these previews, the smartphone would have a dual-punch-hole design on the front and tiny bezels around the display. The camera will be similar to the iPhone 13 camera module, but with numerous lenses. Apple is anticipated to position its logo in the centre of the rear panel this time.

The left edge of the device features a volume rocker, alert slider, and a SIM-card slot, while the right edge houses the power button. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro will include a speaker grille, a lightning port, and a microphone.

Furthermore, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously stated that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be powered by the company's A16 system-on-chip. The other two iPhone models, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which is a year older.

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max may have a 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have a 48-megapixel main sensor and 8GB of RAM.

