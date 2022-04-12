हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro models may get a price hike than iPhone 13 Pro

A new leak by popular LeaksApplePro revealed that Apple will increase the price of iPhone 14. In its blog, the tipster has given a break up of every iPhone 14 model and how Apple is going to justify the increased prices.

iPhone 14 Pro models may get a price hike than iPhone 13 Pro

New Delhi: iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in September and there are already so many leaks and rumours doing rounds which reveal about the upcoming iPhone’s price, features and more.

Now a latest leak by popular LeaksApplePro revealed that Apple will increase the price of iPhone 14. In its blog, the tipster has given a break up of every iPhone 14 model and how Apple is going to justify the increased prices.

Expected Price of iPhone 14:

iPhone 14- $799(iPhone 13-$799)

iPhone 14 Max- $899(iPhone 13 Mini-$699)

iPhone 14 Pro- $1099(iPhone 13 Pro- $999)

iPhone 14 Pro Max- $1199(iPhone 13 Pro Max-$1099)

Besides that, the tipster has also confirmed that the hike in prices of iPhone 14 can be further justified by enhanced features than non-Pro models. Other leaks suggest that Apple is likely to use the A15 chipset again in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max. iPhone 14 Pro models are supposed to get the A16 chipset which will be named as A16 Pro.

Also, Apple has decided to manufacture the iPhone 13 in India at a Foxconn plant in Chennai. This news comes after earlier reports claimed that the Cupertino-based corporation began trial manufacturing of the iPhone 13 in India in December, according to GSM Arena. Older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE (2020), are also made in India, and Apple is reported to manufacture 70% of the phones it sells in India. According to prior reports, the iPhone 13 Pro series will be built in India next.

